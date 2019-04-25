Drought hits many provinces

Bangkok – Many areas in Thailand are facing water shortages with several major reservoir capacities now at critical levels.

The amount of water in Huai Bang Puan reservoir in Nong Khai has reduced significantly, with only about 600,000 cubic meter of water or 7.33% of capacity remaining. Out of this amount, only some 200,000 cubic meter of water can be used, forcing water discharges from this reservoir to be suspended and affecting farmers nearby.

In Nong Bua Lam Phu, Army Region commander Lt Gen Thanya Kiattisarn led a team of officials to visit Wat Sra Pathum Thong temple in Suwannakhuha district to follow up on the excavation of water wells to mitigate the threat of drought. There are currently 7,615 groundwater wells excavated for farmers, 947 shallow wells, and 2 sets of mobile drinking water making units in service which can produce 3,500 liter of drinking water an hour.

In Phuket, Governor Pakkapong Tawaipat has urged all related agencies and local administration officials to ensure the availability of water for villagers, and set up 24-hour centers to receive complaints from the general public. It is expected water from the royal irrigation department’s three main reservoirs serving the area will provide sufficient water supply for general consumption until May.