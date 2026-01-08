Government tightens agricultural burning controls to cut PM2.5 pollution by 15%

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has tightened controls on agricultural burning as part of a broader effort to address PM2.5 pollution, setting a nationwide target to reduce burned farmland by at least 15 percent. The measures prioritize major economic crops, for which reductions must be clearly demonstrated.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Airin Phanrit said hotspot data from the 2025–2026 haze season show continued high levels of burning, largely linked to agricultural activity. In response, national action plans on particulate pollution and forest fire control have been approved, providing a framework for stronger oversight and coordinated enforcement in 2026 and the years ahead.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will oversee monitoring of burning in rice paddies, animal feed corn, and sugarcane plantations using real-time satellite data. Farmers face penalties for burning crop residues, including loss of access to government assistance and possible suspension or revocation of land-use rights.



Burning deemed unavoidable will be regulated through a registration system requiring prior approval via a government platform. Authorities are encouraging farmers to redirect crop residues to alternative uses such as biomass energy or industrial processing to reduce open fires in agricultural areas.

Additional measures include restrictions on imports of agricultural products linked to burning, supported by traceability requirements, and the allocation of more than 250 million baht to farming practices that eliminate burning. (NNT)



































