Full-scale U.S.-Thai Cobra Gold to return next year

The U.S.-Thai Cobra Gold military exercise, which was scaled back this year due to the pandemic, is set for a full-scale revival in 2023.

During a press conference, Thai Defense Ministry Spokesperson Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich did not provide specifics concerning next year’s exercises, stating only that Thailand and the United States agreed to host a full-scale exercise that would include cyber warfare training







Cobra Gold is among the longest-running international exercises in the world, as well as one of the largest multinational military exercises held in Southeast Asia.

Gen Kongcheep said a recent meeting between visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Gen Lloyd Austin and Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved to strengthen bilateral cooperation and support global humanitarian campaigns.





Gen Austin reportedly told Gen Prayut that the United States will continue to support Thailand’s future military campaigns, particularly those involving personnel training and defense industry development.

The two officials also reaffirmed the U.S.–Thai Defense Alliance’s Joint Vision Statement for 2020, a treaty alliance that aims to promote stability, prosperity and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific region in support of an inclusive and rules-based international order.



Previously, Admiral John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, was in Thailand to participate in the inaugural 2022 U.S.-Thailand Senior Leader Dialogue (SLD) from June 5-9. (NNT)

































