From Entrepreneur to Future First Lady: Meet Jaa Thananon, wife of incoming PM Anutin

BANGKOK, Thailand – As Thailand welcomes its 32nd Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, attention turns to his wife, Jaa Thananon Niramit, who is poised to become the country’s next First Lady. A native of Ranong province, Jaa is a Thammasat University graduate and a successful entrepreneur known for her contributions to Thailand’s café scene.

Jaa first gained recognition with her coffee business, Ja Ja Coffee, a landmark café in Ranong offering specialty coffee, local dishes, desserts, and souvenirs. The café became a must-visit spot for tourists and locals alike.



Building on this success, she expanded to Bangkok with Jaaristar, a modern café designed in a Sino-Portuguese style. The café serves coffee, bakery items, and creative dishes using ingredients sourced from her hometown of Ranong, blending tradition with innovation.

Her relationship with Anutin began when he frequently visited Ja Ja Coffee. The couple dated privately for over two years before publicly appearing together in 2022 at Government House. Since then, they have frequently attended high-profile events together. Despite a 20-year age difference, their partnership has drawn admiration from the public and media alike.



With Anutin’s rise to Thailand’s premiership, Jaa transitions from successful businesswoman to the nation’s future First Lady, continuing to be a prominent figure in both the entrepreneurial and public spheres.









































