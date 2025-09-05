Thai Parliament votes Anutin Charnvirakul as 32nd Prime Minister

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai House of Representatives, on September 5, voted to appoint Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, defeating former Justice Minister Chaikasem Nitisiri in a clear 311–152 vote.

The parliamentary session, conducted under Article 159 of the Constitution, was chaired by First Deputy Speaker Chaiya Phromma. Both candidates were formally nominated and endorsed by their respective parties: Anutin by Chaiyachok Chidchob, MP and secretary-general of Bhumjaithai Party, and Chaikasem by Sorawong Thienthong, MP and secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party.



Before the vote, members of parliament were allowed to debate and express support for either candidate. Voting was conducted openly, with MPs calling out their names in alphabetical order. The results showed Anutin receiving 311 votes, Chaikasem 152 votes, and 27 abstentions.

With a majority vote exceeding the constitutional requirement, Anutin Charnvirakul officially assumes the role of Thailand’s Prime Minister, marking the beginning of his tenure as the nation’s 32nd head of government.





































