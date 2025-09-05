Ex-MP petitions Supreme Court to block Thaksin’s overseas travel ahead of key ruling

BANGKOK, Thailand – A former Thai lawmaker has petitioned the country’s Supreme Court to bar former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from traveling abroad, ahead of a key court ruling on the enforcement of his one-year prison sentence.

The request was filed on Friday by Charnchai Issarasenarak, a former Member of Parliament for the Democrat Party. The court has scheduled a hearing on his petition for September 8.



The Sept. 9 ruling will address whether Thaksin’s one-year sentence, which he served outside of prison in a hospital, was properly enforced. The former prime minister returned to Thailand in 2023 after 15 years in self-exile and was paroled after six months, having spent his time in a police hospital due to reported health issues.

While acknowledging that Thaksin is legally permitted to travel abroad—as a separate royal defamation case was dismissed and no travel ban is in place—Charnchai said he was acting as a Thai citizen to ensure the legal process is not undermined. (TNA)



































