France gives over a million doses of Moderna bivalent vaccine to Thailand

France donated 1,000,200 doses of Moderna bivalent vaccine against Covid-19 to Thailand.

The vaccine was handed over to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul by French Ambassador to Thailand, Thierry Mathou at the Public Health Ministry.

Anutin thanked the French government on behalf of the Thai government and the Public Health Ministry. It signified cooperation and close friendship between the two countries. The ministry would distribute the vaccine nationwide, he said.







France had already given 3.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Thailand in the two previous lots to help Thais and expatriates in a timely manner during the Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 83 per cent of Thai population received a first shot of Covid-19 vaccine and 78 per cent got two doses, said the minister. (TNA)




























