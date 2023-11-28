Foreign Ministry issues statement on 3rd release of Thai hostages

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received confirmation from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that on Nov 26, a third group of another three Thai nationals has been released.

The group is now at the designated medical center where the Royal Thai Embassy officials are on hand to contact their families.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warmly congratulates the recently released hostages and their families and thanks all parties involved in the efforts towards this latest release.

For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the Royal Thai Government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity, while preparing to bring back the now 17 Thais who have already been released, back to Thailand after their preliminary checks as soon as possible. (TNA)



























