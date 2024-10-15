Foreign Ministry clarifies stance on Myanmar at IPU Assembly in Geneva

BANGKOK, Thailand – Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra has responded to claims that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) obstructed legislative efforts to address the Myanmar issue at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly. He clarified that the MFA did not block any actions but provided a perspective during a Parliament session on October 2 when some legislators proposed raising an emergency item on Myanmar at the IPU meeting in Geneva.



According to Russ, the MFA advised against this, warning that it could compromise Thailand’s neutral stance and ongoing cross-border cooperation on issues like crime and environmental challenges.

Russ made clear that the decision not to move forward with the proposal was a collective one made by Parliament, and the MFA’s role has been misinterpreted. He added that the ministry only acted in consultation with other legislators and did not unilaterally influence the outcome.







The Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs also addressed concerns surrounding Thailand’s upcoming informal ASEAN meeting in Myanmar, noting the meeting is part of coordinated efforts between ASEAN member states. He affirmed that the gathering, set for December, is not an intervention in Myanmar’s internal affairs but rather a regional approach to addressing the ongoing situation.

Russ stressed that Thailand’s actions must align with ASEAN’s collective approach. Acting independently without ASEAN consultation could be perceived as interference in Myanmar’s domestic matters, potentially leading to negative consequences for both Thailand and the region. (NNT)





































