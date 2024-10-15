Canada-India relations severely strained

OTTAWA – Relations between Canada and India have reached a breaking point, with both countries expelling diplomats from each other’s embassies, October 15.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that six Indian diplomats were expelled due to suspicions of their involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh separatist leader in Canada, in 2023. Trudeau stated that there is evidence linking Indian intelligence agents to the incident.



Canada’s Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly, explained that the Canadian government had previously requested India to revoke the diplomatic immunity of the six Indian diplomats so they could be questioned by Canadian investigators. However, India did not cooperate, leading Canada to expel the diplomats.







In response, India ordered six senior Canadian diplomats to leave the country by October 19, and summoned Canada’s High Commissioner for a meeting. India cited concerns over the safety of the diplomats as the reason for their expulsion. India clarified that its diplomats returned to India at the government’s request, contradicting Canada’s statement that they had been expelled.

Canada had already recalled more than 40 diplomats from India in October of the previous year after India requested a reduction in Canadian diplomatic staff. India has consistently denied any involvement in the assassination of the Sikh leader in Canada.





































