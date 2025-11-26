CAAT authorizes drones for flood relief operations in southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued an authorization allowing unmanned aircraft to be used in disaster-relief operations across flood-affected areas in the South. Effective November 25, the measure permits drones to operate in support of search, rescue, and humanitarian missions as agencies work to reach communities cut off by widespread flooding.



The announcement permits drone flights after 6:00 p.m., provided the aircraft carry visible position and navigation lights. Operators are required to coordinate with local authorities in the affected zones to avoid interference with ongoing emergency aviation activities and ensure safe airspace management during relief efforts.

For operations within an airport or within nine kilometers of any airport in the disaster area, drone operators must notify airport authorities in advance and begin flights only after receiving approval. This requirement applies to both government operators and authorized civilian teams assisting with disaster response.





After flood conditions subside, all operators flying under this authorization must submit post-operation reports to CAAT within 30 days. These reports must specify flight areas along with the dates and times of each mission. Submissions are to be sent via email to [email protected].

CAAT stated that the collected information will support future civil aviation oversight and help assess drone deployment during emergency operations, ensuring safe integration of unmanned aircraft within active disaster-response airspace. (NNT)



































