Foreign Affairs Ministry hosts MFA Muay Thai Flash Mob Dance II

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently hosted the MFA Muay Thai Flash Mob Dance II and Muay Thai Workshop in cooperation with the private sector.

On Saturday (10 Sep), the ministry joined hands with ICONSIAM to organize the activities at the River Park of the ICONSIAM mall. The event was held in cooperation with the private sector in response to growing interest in Muay Thai on the international stage and to raise awareness about the martial arts sport, particularly among the media and foreign agencies.







The event began with the Wai Khru ceremony and continued with a Muay Thai Flash Mob Dance performance by 4MIX, Dom Petchthamrongchai, Fluke Pongsapat Kankam and dancers from the DANCETOPIA event. The event also hosted a workshop on Muay Thai lessons led by Wittawat Kasom (Khru Din), head coach of the national team and founder of the Lanna Fighting Muay Thai Camp. Ministry officials, BMA representatives, foreign consulates, international agencies, journalists and tourists also attended the event.







Additionally, the ministry invited Thais, foreigners and youths from all over the world to join in the “Muay Thai All Around the World” dance and exercise activity. The MFA Muay Thai Flash Mob Dance II video can be viewed on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (NNT)



































