Floods subside in north but still affect families in central Thailand

Tropical Storm Dianmu raised the levels of main rivers and caused flooding in 28 provinces. The government warned people in four provinces to closely monitor flood reports.

The flooding started on Sept 23 and already subsided in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Buri Ram and Nakhon Pathom provinces.







Meanwhile, floodwater remained in 23 provinces and people in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Lop Buri and Nakhon Sawan were warned to follow up flood situations closely.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, said Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the armed forces to deploy personnel and equipment to help over 58,900 flood-affected families.



Drones were applied to survey damaged areas and the armed forces would work with district and provincial officials to distribute assistance until situations returned to normal, he said. (TNA)



























