Flooding in Nong Khai expected to worsen as forecasters predict continued rainfall

NONG KHAI, Thailand – Two days of heavy rain have flooded in Nong Khai province, with water levels reaching up to two meters in some areas. The Nong Khai Mekong Hydrological Cycle Observation Station reported that the Mekong River rose to 13.67 meters by Saturday morning (13.77 meters by Sep 15), following a 57-centimeter increase overnight. The flooding, triggered by Typhoon Yagi, has affected northern Thailand, particularly Chiang Rai and Nong Khai.



Local residents have taken swift action, relocating vehicles to higher ground and using sandbags to protect their homes from rising waters. Rescue teams have been deployed, using flat-bottomed boats to assist affected communities, including hospital staff needing resources to care for patients. Soldiers and provincial officials are also working to safeguard livestock and help with relief efforts.

The flooding in Nong Khai is expected to worsen, as forecasters predict continued rainfall through Monday, potentially causing further encroachment into the province’s economic center. Meanwhile, in neighboring Bueng Kan, the Mekong River has reached its highest level this year, threatening four districts, with some areas already submerged under up to 50 centimeters of water.







Authorities are closely monitoring water levels as they rise, and emergency teams remain on high alert to assist residents in the most affected areas.

Emergency Contacts for Nong Khai

Municipality Hotline: 199

Disaster Prevention (24/7): 042-411000

Municipality: 042-420762 / 092-4240555 (NNT)





































