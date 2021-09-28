Flood remains high in central region of Thailand

Floodwater remained high in front of Chaiyaphum Hospital in Muang Chaiyaphum district and resulted in difficult patient transfer there.







A road in front of Wat Song Sila was impassable. Local people protected their residences with sandbags and were closely watching flood levels. Floodwater was chest-deep at Hin Tang-Phon Ngam intersection that is an entrance to the center of the northeastern province.



The Meteorological Department expected rainy areas to narrow to about 60% of the province today. Tomorrow (Sept 29) Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit local flood victims.







In Chai Nat province, the Chao Phraya River overflowed into about 300 houses in Sapphaya district. The Chao Phraya Dam in the river’s section in Chai Nat accelerated its discharges of water due to excessive inflows. Local people rushed into moving their vehicles, farm trucks and pets to high and dry roads. (TNA)



























