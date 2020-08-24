Flood-hit people and livestock in Northern provinces of Thailand need relief supplies

The flood situation in northern Thailand has affected 382 villages in 25 districts of eight provinces: Nan, Phrae, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phayao, Uttaradit, Lamphun and Mae Hong Son. Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed concern for the people in flooded areas. He has instructed all units to send more manpower, resources and relief supplies to these areas.







The Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Dr. Ratchada Thanadirek, said Gen. Prayut has assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to help farmers look after their livestock. The Department of Livestock Development is mobilizing manpower and resources, including 5,615.56 tons of additional animal feed, 335 tons of dried grass, 201 vehicles, 3,000 relief supplies for animals, 119 teams of veterinarians, and 357 personnel to help evacuate animals and provide medicine where needed. Affected livestock farmers can contact livestock offices in their respective districts for immediate assistance.

The Prime Minister thanked all officials and public volunteers for their assistance, and asked them to stay safe and take precautions while performing their duties.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, reported that a monsoon trough over the northern and northeastern regions, coupled with a storm prevailing across the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand since August 20, have triggered flooding in 382 villages in the eight northern provinces, resulting in one death. In addition, a landslide was reported in Muang Mae Hong Son district of Mae Hong Son province. (NNT)











