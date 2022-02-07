‘Floating train’ travel route from Bangkok to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri throughout February

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to report the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is continuing with its special ‘Rod Fai Loi Nam’ (floating train) travel route from Bangkok to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri province throughout February, thanks to its popularity among tourists.







Originally having run from last November to 30 January, 2022, the extension of the weekend service sees it operating each Saturday and Sunday of the month – on 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27 February, 2022.



Ticket prices for the round-trip journey from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Railway Station to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam are 560 Baht per person (second-class seat in air-conditioned carriages) and 330 Baht per person (third-class seat in regular carriages). The service is also available for group tours who want a private rail wagon.

The train departs from Hua Lamphong at 06.00 Hrs. and stop en route at Samsen, Bang Sue, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Mueang and Rangsit stations and at Ayutthaya, Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi Junction. When it reaches Pasak Jolasid Dam at 10.35 Hrs., the train will stop for 20 minutes for tourists to enjoy the scenery and take pictures, and will continue to the last station at Khok Salung where it will stop for 30 minutes for tourists enjoy shopping for OTOP products. Then it will return to the dam at 10.35 Hrs. for tourists to have leisure time or lunch. The return trip departs the Dam at 15.30 Hrs. to arrive back at Hua Lamphong at 18.50 Hrs, with the same stops.

Passengers travelling on the SRT’s special service to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam must have received two vaccination doses, proof of which can be shown via the Mor Prom digital health pass app. Alternatively, a negative ATK test result taken within 72 hours can be presented to train staff on the day of travel.

Tickets can be purchased from train stations nationwide or via the D-Ticket System www.dticket.railway.co.th. More information is available 24 hours through the SRT hotline 1690. (TAT)















































