Floating Solar Panels Planned at Bhumibol Dam

BANGKOK, Dec 6 — The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) plans to install floating solar arrays with the total generation capacity of 778 megawatts at the Bhumibol dam in Tak province.

Amorn Kaensaree,, EGAT’s assistant director of the Bhumibol dam, said the installation would cover about 8,000 rai in the reservoir of the dam. It was divided into three phases. The first phase would generate 158 megawatts in 2026, the second phase with 300 megawatts in 2030 and the third phase with 320 megawatts in 2033.

EGAT governor Viboon Rerksirathai said floating solar panels were part of Thailand’s power development plan for implementation during 2018 and 2037. EGAT was assigned to implement 16 projects of floating solar arrays at nine locations with a total generation capacity of 2,725 megawatts.

Initial implementation was set at Ubol Ratana and Sirindhorn dams. The generation at the Ubol Ratana dam will commence in 2023. Floating solar panels were also planned at Srinagarind and Vajiralongkorn dams.