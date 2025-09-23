Flash floods ravage Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim as Typhoon Ragasa threatens more heavy rain

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Flash floods have submerged homes and displaced residents in northern Thailand’s Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai following intense rain.

Rescuers used ropes to navigate fast-moving currents to save an elderly woman trapped in her home.





The floods occurred after an hour of heavy rain on Monday evening, with 85 millimeters of rainfall in Mae Rim. The torrent of water quickly overflowed the Mae Sa River, inundating several villages. In Huay Jo village, water levels rose to nearly a meter in some areas within minutes.

On Tuesday morning, floodwaters had receded in most areas, though some low-lying spots remained submerged. Huay Jo village was the hardest hit, with 63 of its 68 homes damaged. Local authorities are helping residents clear mud and distributing boxed meals.



The Thai Meteorological Department warned of more rainfall from Tuesday to Friday due to Typhoon “Ragasa.” The storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across northern, northeastern, central, and eastern Thailand, including Bangkok. Thai Airways has canceled Bangkok–Hong Kong flights from September 23 to 25 due to the typhoon. (TNA)



































