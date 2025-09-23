Thai gold hits record 57,300 baht amid global rally

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s domestic gold price reached a new record high on Tuesday, climbing 550 baht to 57,300 baht per baht-weight.

This surge follows a continuous rally in the global market, which has seen gold prices jump over 40% since the beginning of the year.



The Gold Traders Association’s president, Jitti Tangsitpakdee, attributed the rise to a weaker U.S. dollar, central bank gold purchases, and anticipated interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. He now projects the Thai gold price could reach 59,000 baht by year-end.

The new record for ornamental gold is 57,300 baht, with gold bars at 56,500 baht for selling. The global Gold Spot price opened at $3,756 per ounce.

In 2025 alone, the Thai gold price has already gained 14,000 baht. (TNA)



































