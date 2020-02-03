Five more new Coronavirus cases reported in Thailand

BANGKOK – The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported five more confirmed new coronavirus cases, including the country’s first case of human-to human transmission.





Four of the new patients are Chinese nationals and the other is a Thai taxi driver, who picked up a Chinese tourist from Wuhan a few days ago.

The taxi driver has never been in Wuhan and is considered as the first human-to-human transmission in Thailand. He suspended his work immediately after he had fallen sick. His condition has improved under close medical surveillance. Thirteen persons, having close contact with him have been under monitoring.

Including five more cases, confirmed today, the number of the new coronavirus patients in Thailand was raised to 19 in total. Out of this number, 12 cases are receiving treatment in hospital and seven others were released from hospital after full recovery.