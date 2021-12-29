First Omicron case returning from Dubai reported in Phichit, central Thailand

Phichit detected its first Omicron case who returned from Dubai while NakhonRatchasima confirmed two Omicron patients who arrived from Britain.

DrWisitApisitwitaya, deputy public health chief of Phichit, said the first Omicron case of the province was a woman of Sam Ngam district who had visited Dubai on Dec 12-21. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 26 and was admitted to an isolated room at Phichit Hospital.







Her younger brother was the only high-risk person because he had traveled to Dubai with her. He was already admitted to a state quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, the communicable disease committee of NakhonRatchasima province confirmed two Omicron cases. One is a British man aged 59 and the other is a Thai woman, 37.



Earlier, both were fully vaccinated and arrived from Britain. They stayed at a hotel in Bangkok and their RT-PCR and antigen tests returned negative. (TNA)



























