First Coronavirus Human Transmission Case in Thailand Discharged from Hospital

BANGKOK – The taxi driver, the first new coronavirus human-to-human transmission case in Thailand has been fully recovered and discharged from hospital.





Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul said he was released from the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute today after the latest lab test had confirmed he tested negative to the virus.

Thailand reported 25 new coronavirus cases in total. Out of this number, 16 patients remain hospitalized and nine others were released from hospital.

The Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the taxi driver had a record of picking up Chinese tourists.

He stopped working once he fell sick and sough medical treatment, so he entered the disease control system quickly.

This is a good example of public transport driver, following advice of the public health ministry to reduce risks of transmission to other people, the director-general said.

The doctor instructed public transport drivers to disinfect surfaces, frequently touched by passengers, such as handles, seats, armrests with water and detergent or 70 percent alcohol.

They are also advised to wear face masks and often wash their hands.