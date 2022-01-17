Fine dust to rise in greater Bangkok on Jan 18-20

The levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) will rise on Jan 18-20 due to air stagnation, according to the Pollution Control Department.

Attapol Charoenpansa, director-general of the department, said the air pollution in greater Bangkok and cities resulted mainly from vehicles.







Last year, officials checked 234,640 vehicles and found 60,301 of them or 48.77% emitted hazardous levels of black smoke.

Government officials were intensifying the suppression of vehicles with harmful levels of emissions and imposing harshest punishment on their owners, Mr Attapol said.



Officials set up checkpoints on main and minor roads in greater Bangkok as well as in major provinces. People can report vehicles with black smoke at the phone number 1584 of the Land Transport Department, 1197 of traffic police and 1650 of the Pollution Control Department. (TNA)



























