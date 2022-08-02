Experience the thrill of Thailand’s famous long boat racing this August-October 2022

Tourists are invited to enjoy this year’s annual long-boat racing festival, an exciting time of colour, culture, merit-making and fast-paced on-the-water races, which is celebrated in various locations around Thailand to mark the Buddhist Lent or Khao Phansa period.

The thrilling long-boat races are an exhilarating sight to behold. Each year, they draw crowds of enthusiastic locals and tourists to cheer on the racers.







Races are held in the Central, Northeast, North, and South regions of the kingdom with among the largest events taking place in – by alphabetical order – Ayutthaya, Buang Kan, Chumphon, Kalasin, Nan, Narathiwat, Nong Khai, Nonthaburi, Phichit, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Sukhothai.







Central Region

Ayutthaya Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

6-7 August, 2022, at Wat Phanan Choeng.

Helping to preserve the ancient tradition of the people of Ayutthaya, these races feature three categories – large wooden long boats with 55 oarsmen (around eight boats in total), medium-sized long boats with 40 oarsmen (around eight boats), and small-sized long boats with 30 oarsmen (around 12 boats).

For more information, please contact the TAT Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Office on Tel. +66 (0) 3524 6076-7 or via E-mail: [email protected].





Saraburi Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

6-14 August, 2022, at the traditional long-boat racing centre in front of Sao Hai District.

In addition to the long-boat races taking place on 13-14 August via JKN18, there will also be an exhibition of community products, OTOP products from Saraburi province on sale, and the Miss Long-boat Contest.

For more information, please contact the TAT Lop Buri Office on Tel. +66 (0) 3677 0096-7 or via E-mail: [email protected].





Samut Sakhon Long-boat Racing 2022

24-25 August (tbc), 2022, at Khlong Chonprathandi 7 (Khlong Ta Kham) in Chai Mongkhon Subdistrict.

Attracting teams from Samut Sakhon as well as nearby provinces, these races feature three categories – large wooden long boats with 55 oarsmen, medium-sized long boats with 30 oarsmen, and small-sized steel long boats with five oarsmen.

For more information, please contact the TAT Samut Songkhram Office on Tel. +66 (0) 3475 2847-8 or via E-mail: [email protected].



Nonthaburi Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

27-28 August, 2022, at the Tha Nam Nonthaburi Dam.

Along with long-boat racing featuring a 55 oarsmen competition, there will be a Royal Cup procession, traditional Thai long drum procession, and a focus on promoting awareness of conservation of the Chao Phraya River.

For more information, please contact the TAT Bangkok Office on Tel: +66 (0) 2276 2720-1 or via E-mail: [email protected].

Sing Buri Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

October (date tbc), 2022, at Mae Nam Noi, Wat Klang Tha Kham in Phosangho Subdistrict.

With various entertainment and cheering teams from Sing Buri and nearby provinces, these races feature four categories – large wooden long boats with 55 oarsmen, medium-sized long boats, small-sized steel long boats with 30 oarsmen, and smallest boats with 12 oarsmen.

For more information, please contact the TAT Lop Buri Office on Tel. +66 (0) 3677 0096-7 or via E-mail: [email protected].

Northern Region

Phichit Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

6 August-18 September, 2022, at various rivers in Phichit.

These races feature five categories – large long boats with 55 oarsmen, medium-sized long boats with 40 oarsmen, small-sized long boats with 30 oarsmen, general boats, and boat race teams within Phichit.

This year, the festival will also include a discussion to collect and create a body of knowledge on long-boat racing in Phichit by looking at the 115-year history of racing to compete for the Royal Cup since 1907.







Racing schedules:

6-7 August: at the Nan River, Wat Tan in Phai Khwang Subdistrict, Phichit town;

23 August: at the Yom River, Wat Rang Nok in Rang Nok Subdistrict, Sam Ngam District;

27-28 August: at rgw Nan River, Wat Hua Dong in Hua Dong Subdistrict, Phichit town;

31 August: at the Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University Dam in Ban Bung Subdistrict, Phichit town;

3-4 September: at the Nan River, Wat Tha Luang in Phra Aram Luang, Phichit town;

7-8 September: at the Yom River (night races), Wat Tha Bua Thong in Pho Prathap Chang District, Phichit town;

10-11 September: (the winner’s boat race) at the Yom River, Wat Tha Bua Thong in Pho Prathap Chang District, Phichit town;

18 September: both at the Yom River, Wat Wang Tha Pho in Wang Jick Subdistrict, Pho Prathap Chang District, Phichit town and at the Yom River, Wat Rai Chado in Sam Ngam Subdistrict, Sam Ngam District.

For more information, please contact the TAT Nakhon Sawan Office on Tel. +66 (0) 5622 1811-2 or via E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected].







Nan Boat Racing Festival 2022

Every Saturday-Sunday throughout September and 1-23 October, 2022 at various locations in Nan Province.

Along with entertainment and product sales, these races feature five categories – biggest boats, medium-sized long boats, small-sized long boats, antique boats and boat race contest.







Racing schedules:

3-4 September: there is traditional boat racing in Ngaeng Subdistrict, Pua District;

10-11 September: the Nan Province Boat Race Festival at Wat Phrathat Chang Kham Worawihan, Phra Aram Luang at the foot of the Northern Phatthana Bridge in Nan town;

17-18 September: at the Nan Provincial Administrative Organisation;

24-25 September: in Tha Wang Pha District at the foot of Tha Wang Pha Phatthana Bridge;

1-2 October: at the Nam Pua Boat Race Course, Wiang Sa District;

6-7 October: there is traditional ‘Slakphat’ charity boat racing at Wat Phrathat Chae Haeng Phra Aram Luang, Phu Pieng District;

9-10 October: the boat race of the Buddhist Lent Tan Kuai Salak Wat Bun Yuen, Phra Aram Luang at Ban Pa Kluai Boat Race Course, Wiang Sa District;

11 October: the Tak Bat Devorohana Boat Race, Wat Sila Mongkhon, at the Ban Tha Wang Pha Boat Race Course, Tha Wang Pha District;

21-23 October: the Nan Boat Racing Festival (to celebrate the Royal Kathin Ceremony) at the foot of the Northern Phatthana Bridge in Nan town.

For more information, please contact the TAT Nan Office on Tel. +66 (0) 5471 1217-8 or via E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]







Sukhothai Boat Race Festival 2022

October (date tbc), 2022, at the Yom River, Sukhothai Provincial Hall.

Along with the boat races, there will be a cheering contest, folk sports, and students, collegians, and community performances.

For more information, please contact the TAT Sukhothai Office on Tel. +66 (0) 5561 6228-9 or via E-mail: [email protected].







Northeastern Region

Bueng Kan Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

11-30 September, 2022, at the Mekong River, Bueng Kan

Since 1967, local boats and boats from neighbouring provinces as well as from Lao PDR. and Vietnam have been invited to compete in these races in the spirit of furthering connections with neighbouring countries that share the Mekong River. As well as the races, there will be fairs and trade shows and OTOP products from around Thailand on sale.

For more information, please contact the TAT Udon Thani Office on Tel. +66 (0) 4232 5406-7 or via E-mail: [email protected].







Kalasin Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

24-27 September (tbc), 2022, at the Pao River, Kamalasai District

These races feature three categories – long boats, long boats procession and cheering contest. In addition, there will be an ancient drum competition (Seng Klong King).

For more information, please contact the TAT Khon Kaen Office on Tel. +66 (0) 4322 7714-5 or via E-mail: [email protected].







Nong Khai Boat Race 2022

28 September-4 October, 2022, at Kong Nang Municipality, Tha Bo District

Along with the boat racing featuring 50-55 oarsmen boats on 3 September, there will be free concerts throughout the event, community performances, and other entertainment, as well as local product sales.

For more information, please contact the TAT Udon Thani Office on Tel. +66 (0) 4232 5406-7 or via E-mail: [email protected].





Southern Region

Narathiwat Specialty Fair and Kor Lae Boat, Long Boat Racing 2022

20-25 September, 2022, at the Pavilion Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of King Bhumibol’s Reign, next to the Tha Prayasai Dam

Among the various activities at this event will be arts and crafts products and exhibitions, as well as product demonstrations of koi boat artefacts and replicas, carving, knitting and crochet, a Krajood festival demonstration of products; such as, krajood, palm leaves, panan, embroidered fabrics, woven fabrics and ceramics, which reflect the local identity in their making and are unique to in Narathiwat Province, a Longkong Day event featuring an agricultural product contest and sales, and a Javan Dove Sound Competition for the Royal Cup.

For more information, please contact the TAT Narathiwat Office on Tel. +66 (0) 7352 2411, +66 (0) 7354 2345 or via E-Mail: [email protected].





Chumphon Long-boat Racing Festival 2022

September (date tbc), 2022, at Khlong Hua Wang, Phanang Tak district in Chumphon province. More details will be provided as soon as further information is available.

For more information on Chumphon’s tourist attractions and activities, please contact the TAT Chumphon Office on Tel. +66 (0) 7750 1831-2, +66 (0) 7750 2775-6 or via E-mail: [email protected] (TAT)

































