Experience Bangkok’s cultural and recreational spots via ‘Treasure Trip’ application

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting Thais and expatriates living in Thailand to download a unique Thai-English mobile app launched by the Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture to promote visits to the cultural, recreational, and shopping spots of the Thai capital.







The ‘TreasureTrip’ application, in collaboration with Next To Be Co., Ltd., covers many temples, museums, academic institutions, parks, shopping plazas, restaurants, and many other such places located in the vicinity of stations of Bangkok’s two mass transit systems, the MRT and BTS. The metro map section allows users to easily get directions to their selected spots, via the nearest station. There are various categories; such as, restaurants, shopping malls, as well as entertainment and sports venues. All the selected spots are within walking distance of the stations. The app also includes five recommended trips:

1) A cultural route at Sanam Chai;

2) Creating a memorable date at Lumphini;

3) Experiencing Thai culture at Sanam Chai,

4) Capturing beautiful corners at Sanam Chai,

5) Shopping and tasting tours around Sukhumvit.









The project is designed to make it easy for domestic tourists, including expatriates, to visit places; such as,the National Museum, Royal Palace, the School of Traditional Medicine, Wat Pho and many more iconic spots. The app is now available for download on boththe IoS and Android operating systems, as well as via the Ministry of Culture’s website.





For more information, please visit: Facebook: Thaitreasuretrip, Instagram: treasuretrip, Twitter @treasure_trip and LINE @treasuretrip. Or follow the news on the website www.culture.go.th, Facebook Department of Cultural Promotion Line @ Culture.







