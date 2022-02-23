Evacuation prepared for Thais in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry has prepared a plan to evacuate Thai people from Ukraine.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the ministry, said that a meeting on the matter chaired by the director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs concluded that Lviv where there was an international airport would be used as the base for the evacuation of Thai people. The Foreign Ministry planned to transport Thais on chartered flights from the city.



Mr Tanee also said that Thai ambassador in Warsaw Chettaphan Maksamphan discussed the evacuation plan with Ukrainian and Polish governments and Thai organizations concerned.

The spokesman warned Thai people to refrain from visiting Ukraine for the time being. Besides, on Tuesday Thai people were advised not to enter Donaetsk and Luhansk.







Reports concerning the safety of Thai people in Ukraine were available at the Facebook page of the Royal Thai Embassy, Warsaw, Poland, the hotline number +48696642348 and the email address: [email protected]. (TNA)































