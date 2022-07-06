EV drivers in Thailand to pay charging fees at PTT stations from August

PTT will start requiring electric vehicle (EV) drivers to pay a charging fee at their EV stations from August 1 onward, marking the end of the free trial period.

According to an announcement by EV Station PluZ, which runs PTT EV stations under PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, charging fees will be based on time of use (TOU).







The TOU rate from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM will be 7.5 baht per unit of power, while the off-peak rate (10:00 PM to 9:00 AM) will be 4.5 baht. EV Station Pluz noted that the off-peak rate will extend for 24 hours on weekends and government holidays.







Charging times can be booked by downloading the EV Station PluZ mobile application for 20 baht per booking, which can be returned as a discount if the service is used within 10 minutes after being booked. (NNT)

































