EU envoys in Thailand launch Sunflower for Solidarity online campaign

David Daly, the EU’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Thailand, shared photos of himself holding sunflowers on their embassies’ Facebook pages, along with a message in both Thai and English, as part of the “Sunflower for Solidarity” campaign.

The event was also attended by ambassador diplomats from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Spain.



The group stated in the message that the sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower. The flower has a profound meaning in Thai culture, as they always face the sun, resisting its heat – the same gesture Ukrainians are making right now to resist all forms of aggression. Additionally, the ambassadors invited the public to participate in the Sunflower for Solidarity campaign by sharing photographs of themselves holding a sunflower on social media.









The sunflower, long regarded as a symbol of peace in Ukraine, has evolved into a way for sympathizers to demonstrate their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

After the Russian invasion began on 24 February, public awareness of the sunflower’s connection to Ukraine grew. Ukraine World news agency shared a video on Twitter of a Ukrainian woman handing sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers in the southern Kherson region, instructing them to place the seeds in their pockets so the flowers would grow where they perished on Ukrainian soil.

Since its February upload, the viral video has amassed over 8.6 million views on Twitter.

The ambassadors also used the hashtag #StandWithUkraine to reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine. (NNT)

































