EOD secures Border Patrol Police Unit 21 armory after explosion

By Pattaya Mail
An EOD team inspects the blast site at Border Patrol Police Unit 21 following an explosion, ensuring the area is safe before forensic and security officials begin a detailed investigation.

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was deployed as the first group to investigate the Border Patrol Police (BPP) Unit 21 armory on the morning of February 25, following the explosion on February 24. The EOD unit’s primary mission is to inspect the blast area and neutralize any unexploded ordnance or hazardous materials that may pose an ongoing threat.



After the EOD team confirms the area is completely safe, forensic specialists from the Police Forensic Science office, together with military and national security officials, will conduct a detailed site investigation. This multi-agency team will assess the damage and collect evidence to determine the cause of the fire and subsequent explosions at the ammunition depot.

The operation follows the established emergency response plan to ensure the safety of all personnel and the surrounding community. (NNT)















