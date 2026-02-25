EOD secures Border Patrol Police Unit 21 armory after explosion

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was deployed as the first group to investigate the Border Patrol Police (BPP) Unit 21 armory on the morning of February 25, following the explosion on February 24. The EOD unit’s primary mission is to inspect the blast area and neutralize any unexploded ordnance or hazardous materials that may pose an ongoing threat.







After the EOD team confirms the area is completely safe, forensic specialists from the Police Forensic Science office, together with military and national security officials, will conduct a detailed site investigation. This multi-agency team will assess the damage and collect evidence to determine the cause of the fire and subsequent explosions at the ammunition depot.

The operation follows the established emergency response plan to ensure the safety of all personnel and the surrounding community. (NNT)



































