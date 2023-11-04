Entertainment venues to open until 4 a.m. starting Dec15

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin held a meeting with various parties to discuss extending the operating hours of nighttime entertainment venues until 4 AM, starting from December 15.

They are preparing to designate specific zones and amend related regulations with the hope of boosting the economy and tourism.







The Prime Minister, in a post-meeting announcement, revealed the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Interior, the National Police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are all involved in the discussions to determine the suitability of such a decision.

The Prime Ministers mentioned that the governors of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi (Pattaya), and Phuket, the primary provinces expected to extend their entertainment venues until 4 AM attended the meeting to consider the necessary steps before implementation.







Decisions on the establishment of specific zones will be made in due course. The aim is to stimulate the economy and promote tourism, not only for foreign tourists but also for local businesses related to the tourism sector, such as restaurants and other service providers.

It should be noted that this extension will be temporary and not be nationwide; it will be implemented in specific zones according to the law, he said.

The National Police are confident that law enforcement and relevant authorities can effectively manage the situation. (TNA)















































