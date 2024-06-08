EC unanimously decides not to postpone senate elections

The Election Commission (EC) has unanimously decided to proceed with the election of senators, undeterred by potential constitutional conflicts as judged by the Constitutional Court. The EC insists it is acting in accordance with the law.

Ittiporn Boonpracong, Chairman of the EC, revealed after an EC meeting that the Office of the EC had proposed opinions following the Constitutional Court’s decision to review four sections of the Organic Act on the Election of Senators B.E. 2561, which concerns the method of electing senators and its compliance with Section 107 of the Constitution.







He stated that the EC had unanimously decided not to postpone the senatorial elections, as there are no unavoidable circumstances necessitating a delay.

Furthermore, if the Constitutional Court rules that the sections are indeed in conflict with the Constitution, the EC will comply. They are not concerned about any petitions to nullify the election, as the EC’s actions to date have strictly followed the law. (TNA)





































