Bangkok Governor suspends procurement program for gym equipment following transparency concerns

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has suspended a procurement program for gym equipment at three sports centers managed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), following concerns raised about the transparency of equipment purchases. The purchases under scrutiny include 15.7 million baht for On Nut Sports Center, 12.1 million baht for the 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri, and 11 million baht for the Mitr Maitree Sports Center in Din Daeng.







The precautionary suspension came after the Strong Thailand Anti-Corruption Club brought attention to irregular spending of approximately 103 million baht at seven other BMA sports centers. Chadchart, in response, has initiated a comprehensive internal investigation through the BMA’s anti-corruption committee to review these centers.

The BMA is collaborating closely with the State Audit Office and the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission to ensure all procedures are thoroughly vetted. Any findings of misconduct will be reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.









The initiative has gained additional public attention due to social media discussions about some unusually high-priced items, such as an electric treadmill costing 759,000 baht and a spinning bike priced at 484,000 baht. Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon has expressed appreciation for the public’s engagement in the oversight process, noting that such community involvement is vital for enhancing transparency and accountability in government expenditure. (NNT)





































