Drinking Tap Water Distributed from Monday

BANGKOK, Jan 4 – The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) will distribute drinking tap water after Bangkok tap water in some areas has brackish taste.

People can receive water from its 18 branches without paying extra expenses. The water that will be provided free of charge is produced from the Mahasawat Water Treatment plant.

The plant receives raw water from the Mae Klong dam, which is not affected by saltwater intrusion.

MWA governor, ParinyaYamasamit said the drought caused low water level in the Chao Phraya River. The MWA has tried to avoid pumping raw water from the Chao Phya River during high tides.

It has cooperated with two other state agencies — the Office of the National Water Resources and the Royal Irrigation Department for water management but the high tide situation is the worst in 50 years.

The MWA said tap water with brackish taste is safe for drinking while advising consumers, using tap water for cooking to reduce seasoning powder in their food. However, vulnerable groups such as patients with kidney diseases, heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes, brain diseases should avoid tap water consumption.

The situation is expected to return to normal when the country enters the rainy season in May.

People can get information about tap water quality on the website http://twqonline.mwa.co.th or MWA on Mobile application as well as MWA Facebook and Line @MWAThailand. (TNA)