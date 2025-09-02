Central Thailand on high alert as dams release millions of cubic meters ahead of torrential rains

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has announced accelerated water releases from major dams and rivers in preparation for heavy rainfall expected from 4–11 September. The move aims to create capacity for incoming water as monsoon troughs pass through the lower northern and central regions.







Surasi Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of ONWR, said the agency has coordinated with relevant authorities to manage water from key rivers and dams, including Sirikit and Chao Phraya, to minimize downstream impacts. Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit province currently holds 85% of its capacity, with inflows continuing from main rivers, tributaries, and the Yom–Nan diversion.

Daily discharge from Sirikit Dam is currently 25 million cubic meters (290 m³/sec), but authorities plan to increase this to 50 million cubic meters (580 m³/sec) between 4–7 September. Chao Phraya Dam’s release will gradually rise to a maximum of 1,500 m³/sec to prepare for higher flows while avoiding clashes with high tides and repeated rainfall.



Although some low-lying areas in Ang Thong and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya may be affected, ONWR stressed the measures are essential to reduce overall flood risk. A temporary “Frontline Water Management Center” has been established in central Thailand to monitor real-time conditions, coordinate releases, and support affected communities.

Surasi emphasized the importance of integrated water management across the Chao Phraya Basin, covering the Ping, Wang, Yom, Nan, Sakae Krang, Pa Sak, Tha Chin, and Chao Phraya rivers, to minimize damage from upstream to downstream. (TNA)



































