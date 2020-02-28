Don Mueang Airport steps up screening for international passengers

BANGKOK – Don Mueang Airport has stepped up screening measures for all international passengers in a move to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.







All flights from high- risk countries are arranged to use separate bays at the concourse No 6, connecting the isolated area at Terminal 1.

Medical personnel and disease control officials have stationed there to screen passengers upon their arrivals at the airport.

Passengers, detected with suspicious symptoms will be separated for monitoring in line with the Public Health Ministry’s the Covid-19 strict prevention measures.

Moreover, thermal screening has been also applied to passengers from other countries as more patients are found in many countries.

