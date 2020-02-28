Army airlifts heavy firefighting machinery to Phu Kradueng Mountain

LOEI – The Royal Thai Army has deployed an MI-17 helicopter to transport tractors, trucks, and heavy machinery up to Phu Kradueng to support firefighting operations.







The famous Phu Kradueng Mountain in Loei is suffering from a forest fire disaster. The Royal Thai Army’s Army Region 2 has since 20 February sent in its personnel to help the firefighting operations under close cooperation with the province. The army is now supporting the construction of firebreaks, requiring heavy machinery to be brought up to the mountain.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered the Royal Thai Army to provide a MI-17 helicopter to airlift two tractors, one patrol car, and 25 200-liter fuel barrels from the ground up to the mountain top.

The airlift is planned for today from a helipad in Phu Kradueng National Park, to the drop off point on the mountaintop.

Officials from the army’s aviation center have surveyed the area and made a technical analysis to ensure the safety of the operation. They practiced lifting the load using a crane beforehand. Each process must be carefully calculated and executed to ensure maximum safety, as the exacting operation carries private vehicles and flammable items.

