Doi Inthanon Mountain in Chiang Mai packed with New Year tourists

A large number of tourists have been camping out on the tallest mountain of Thailand, Doi Inthanon. Camp grounds and resort houses along the road to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep were fully occupied. Very few spots were reported to be vacant.

Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Rathapol Naradisorn said cold weather, effective Covid-19 control, and New Year countdown events in the province have attracted tourists to Doi Inthanon.







He added that not only Doi Inthanon but also other highland attractions in the province have seen a lot of visitors who came for the New Year’s celebration such as Doi Mon Jaem and Doi Ang Khang mountains.

With a lot of visitors driving their own cars to these attractions, roads nearby have been highly congested at certain times. (NNT)



























