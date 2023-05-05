DLT recommends using only verified motorcycle taxi mobile apps

To promote legal motorcycle taxi services and ensure passenger safety, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has recommended six applications for passengers looking for the quickest and most convenient ways to travel in Thailand.

The DLT identified the apps as Hello Phuket Service, Bonku, Asia Cab, Robinhood, Grab, and AirAsia Superapp, noting that all six apps have been verified by authorities.







According to the DLT, commuters will feel more assured using motorcycle taxi services through these companies, as their driver’s licenses, IDs and other credentials have been verified.

However, the department advised customers to check motorcycle license plates, which should be yellow for public motorcycle taxis, while drivers should always be wearing jackets bearing their company logo.







The DLT also urged commuters to contact authorities if they witness any driver violating regulations. Such acts include displaying inappropriate behavior, charging fares that do not correspond to rates, or running unlicensed vehicles. Passengers can make complaints through the department’s website or by calling the hotline number 1584. (NNT)















