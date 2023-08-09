‘Discover Phuket Carbon Neutral Route’ free tickets until end of August

SPECIAL OFFER: TAT Phuket Office and Phuket Smart Bus are giving away free tickets until the end of August for ‘Phuket Smart Bus: Discover Phuket Carbon Neutral Route’. Travel for free on the fixed route running from Phuket Airport to Rawai Beach (1 Trip/Person) from now until 31 August 2023.







To receive the ticket, please show your airline ticket on the route Bangkok – Phuket from Now-31 August 2023 to the staff at 3 locations:

TAT Information Counter at the Arrivals Hall, 2nd Floor, Gate 3, Suvarnabhumi Airport TAT Information Counter at Don Maueng International Airport, Gate 2, Level 1, Arrivals Hall On the Smart EV Bus at 8:00 AM and 2:30 PM

For more information, please contact TAT,

– Phuket Office at +6676-212213/ +6676-211036

– Phuket Smart Bus at +6686-306-1257 (TAT)


























