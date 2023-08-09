‘Discover Phuket Carbon Neutral Route’ free tickets until end of August

SPECIAL OFFER: TAT Phuket Office and Phuket Smart Bus are giving away free tickets until the end of August for ‘Phuket Smart Bus: Discover Phuket Carbon Neutral Route’. Travel for free on the fixed route running from Phuket Airport to Rawai Beach (1 Trip/Person) from now until 31 August 2023.
To receive the ticket, please show your airline ticket on the route Bangkok – Phuket from Now-31 August 2023 to the staff at 3 locations:
- TAT Information Counter at the Arrivals Hall, 2nd Floor, Gate 3, Suvarnabhumi Airport
- TAT Information Counter at Don Maueng International Airport, Gate 2, Level 1, Arrivals Hall
- On the Smart EV Bus at 8:00 AM and 2:30 PM
For more information, please contact TAT,
– Phuket Office at +6676-212213/ +6676-211036
– Phuket Smart Bus at +6686-306-1257 (TAT)