Diplomats visit Andaman Coast to observe Thailand’s southern development

The government has invited diplomats from 80 countries to a three-day trip to the Andaman Coast to observe the operation of various royal initiatives for social development in the southern region.

The trip, organized by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, started with a visit to the Thung Talay Royal Initiative Project in Krabi’s Lanta district. The project was developed in 1994 when the province donated 4,200 rai of forest land to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for preservation and protection from encroachment. The project now conducts marine animal research and development in the fertile forest zone in cooperation with the Department of Fisheries.







The diplomats also visited Koh Huyong, an island in the province’s Mu Ko Similan National Park, which is a site for coral reef and marine turtle conservation projects initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

The Mu Ko Similan National Park, designated as a national park in 1992, is currently on a tentative list to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. The park actively promotes sustainable tourism in the protected area, limiting the number of visitors and banning foam containers and plastic bags.







The diplomats expressed their admiration for Thailand’s endeavors to protect and conserve marine life and natural resources. The Turkish ambassador to Thailand, Serap Ersoy, was particularly impressed and extended her support for Mu Ko Similan’s nomination as a World Heritage site. (NNT)















