‘Digital Wallet’ budget adjusted to 450 billion baht

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin chaired the meeting, following up on the subcommittee’s report from July 12th. The budget was adjusted to 450 billion baht, including decisions on funding sources and the exclusion list of goods and services from the program.

Before the meeting, Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, stated that the session aimed to review conclusions before the Prime Minister’s detailed announcement on July 24th. He assured that preparations by the Ministry of Commerce, responsible for overseeing participating vendors, were complete.







Post-meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of preventing fraud and ensuring compliance with project conditions. He assigned Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat to provide further details.

Julapun confirmed the committee’s approval of the revised budget source while maintaining the project’s scope. He reiterated that the project could accommodate up to 50 million participants. The Ministry of Commerce will finalize the exclusion list, and entities previously found in violation of government program terms will be barred from participation.

The registration system's readiness, including security measures, will also be fully detailed on July 24th. (NNT)






































