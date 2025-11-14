Supamas highlights Thailand’s innovation drive and Royal Cremation communication plan at Chula Engineering Forum

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi has presented Thailand’s innovation priorities and detailed communication plans for the Royal Cremation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother during a keynote address at “Chula Engineering 111 Years: Engineering the Future.” The forum, held on November 13, was attended by engineering alumni, researchers, and industry leaders.







In her remarks, Supamas said effective innovation often grows from practical solutions that address real community needs. She cited Thai-developed tools that improve daily life and economic activity, including food irradiation technology that extends export shelf life, health-oriented food products, and durian grading systems that raise quality standards for farmers. Modern service platforms such as ride-hailing, designated-driver services, and food delivery were also presented as examples of how simple ideas can reshape convenience across urban and rural areas.

Minister Supamas also pointed to advancements in disaster management, noting that Thailand now deploys ready-to-eat emergency meals, WIFI-enabled rescue boats, mobile water-treatment units, and drones capable of reaching flood-stricken or isolated communities. She noted that these tools show how straightforward, well-developed solutions can make a direct difference in crises.





Turning to her oversight of state media, Supamas outlined ongoing work to modernize the national information system. Key projects include a centralized fact-checking program, automated summary tools, AI-generated public information explainers, and automatic sign-language interpretation to make official announcements clearer and more accessible. She added that Thailand’s challenge is not the volume of information but the difficulty citizens face in navigating unstructured data.

Supamas also reviewed preparations for the Royal Funeral’s communication framework, which will consolidate historical and ceremonial information, present a clear timeline, ensure accuracy, and provide multilingual channels for audiences in Thailand and abroad. She concluded by encouraging continued cooperation across sectors to support innovation that strengthens everyday life and improves public access to reliable information. (NNT)



































