Defense Ministry proposes budget for early retirement scheme

The Ministry of Defense is set to propose a 600 million baht budget allocation for its early retirement scheme, aiming to downsize and streamline the armed forces from 2025 to 2027. Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said the plan allows soldiers aged 50 and over to retire early with enhanced retirement benefits, thanks to a higher rank awarded at the end of their service.







According to Sutin, this scheme requires an additional 200 million baht annually to support the increased benefits for those opting for early retirement. While the 600 million baht request might appear substantial, the government would otherwise spend over four billion baht on salaries for these soldiers.

In the first phase, 1,713 redundant military posts will be eliminated, with the funds reallocated to more productive uses. This restructuring aligns with the ministry’s broader goal of enhancing efficiency within the armed forces.







An agreement, which focuses on developing human resources in the armed forces, was signed on Tuesday (Dec 19) between Sutin and three other ministers. The document outlines job training for enlisted soldiers under the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute and introduces a minimum salary of 11,000 baht for these soldiers.

The Defence Ministry is looking to shift perceptions about military service, promoting it as an opportunity for personal and professional development. (NNT)



























