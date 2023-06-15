Dairy farmers delighted with BLACKPINK Lisa’s preference for Nong Pho milk

Lisa of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has given rise to another online viral trend in Thailand after posting an Instagram clip of herself dancing with friends while drinking Nongpho-branded milk. The clip, in which Lisa was holding a pouch of Nongpho chocolate-flavored milk, had the caption “drink milk before bed”. The video generated much attention among Lisa’s fans and the Thai media, with the latter noting how items or products which Lisa interacts with are given a Soft Power boost.

Farmers who work for Nongpho Ratchaburi Cooperative Limited (Under the Royal Patronage) have expressed delight at Lisa’s preference for Nongpho milk.







Thongsuk Chantharada, the owner of Ko Kiat Farm, and Bancha Wongwatthanatrakun, the owner of Bancha Farm, said they saw the video clip of Lisa dancing with friends while drinking Nongpho-branded milk. The two said the clip drew wide smiles from them, saying they were happy with Lisa’s preference for Nongpho milk despite having access to and having tried numerous brands of milk.







The two added they were proud to play a part in the production of quality milk, despite dairy farming being hard work that afforded them no holidays. They also remarked they would like Lisa to come visit their farms if she ever has the opportunity, saying they wanted to show people the determination and work that goes into the production of milk sold in stores.

Nongpho Cooperative was initiated in 1968 when dairy farmers in Ratchaburi were facing great hardship from an oversupply of raw milk in the market. Upon learning of this matter, His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great commissioned the construction of a powdered milk factory in Nong Pho subdistrict of Photharam district, Ratchaburi province. 50 rai of private land and an amount of money was donated to the initiative in 1970, with King Bhumibol also allocating personal funds toward the initiative. The factory was completed in 1972 and was bestowed the name “Nong Pho Powdered Milk Factory”. The factory was managed as a limited company and part of the profits generated went toward a fund for the education of children of members of the Nongpho Cooperative. The assets under the project were later transferred to the cooperative, which continued its operation to the present day. (NNT)





















