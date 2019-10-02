D.E. ministry confirms Personal Information Protection Act

Bangkok – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society confirmed the Personal Information Protection Act will become officially effective in the middle of next year. The ministry will organize a major seminar to disseminate knowledge and understanding about the new law, which is intended to prevent unauthorized access to personal information.

Digital Economy Minister Puttipong Punnakanta confirmed the Personal Information Protection Act of 2019 will come into effect on May 28, 2020. The new law calls for the setting up of a committee to be in charge of protecting personal information and the Office of the Personal Information Protection Board. Wannaphorn Thephassadin na Ayutthaya, a deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, will act as interim secretary general of the committee.

Puttipong said there have been many cases of misuse of personal information due to technological progress, such as basic information in ID cards, personal incomes and financial data. The law was largely designed to prevent the privacy of personal information from being violated. Measures and regulations are provided under international protocols.

The protective measures for personal information might be unfamiliar to several agencies, thus prompting the ministry to disseminate knowledge about the law. A major seminar for all relevant agencies is scheduled for October 10 at Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel on Chaeng Wattana Road. All views exchanged and suggestions made during the seminar will be collated as basis for the writing of an organic law before the Personal Information Protection Act becomes fully effective. Those interested in the seminar can register on www.zipeventapp.com from today.