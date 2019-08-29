Customs Department accepts tariff payments via banks

Bangkok – The Customs Department has offered to accept tariff payments via two more banks and one more authorized agent. The agency provides convenience and helps save costs for businesspersons paying import/export tariffs. They can print receipts for themselves under the government’s electronic payment policy.

The Customs Department has reached an agreement with the Government Savings Bank, Bank of Ayudhya and Big C Supercenter to provide an electronic system for tariff payments. It’s called the Bill Payment System for Importers and Exporters. They may produce waybills with a QR code or bar code or a reference number to pay for tariffs via Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, or at banks or ATMs. They can pay through an authorized agent and print receipts of tariff payments for themselves via the department’s e-Tracking system. Using the electronic system could save up to 134 baht per waybill or 286 million baht in a year.

Customs Department Director, General Krisana Chinawicharana said the agreement was meant to provide convenience for businesspersons who may make such payments via the authorized agent, or at the Krung Thai Bank, Kasikornbank, Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank or 7-elevens. A total of 1.37 million receipts have been printed by businesspersons themselves during the last six months, accounting for 99.91% of all electronically-issued receipts.

The department has collected over 98.13 billion baht in tariff payments in the first 10 months of fiscal 2019 and expects to reach a 108 billion baht target in the current fiscal year. Tariff revenue has mostly come from increased imports of motor vehicles.