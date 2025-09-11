Thailand, Cambodia reach five border agreements to ease tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Minister and Acting Minister of Defence General Nattaphon Narkphanit held a press conference in Trat province on September 10 to announce the outcomes of the First Special Session of the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC). The briefing followed a two-hour bilateral meeting in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Tea Seiha. Defence Ministry Spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri and Panadda Wongphudee also addressed the media.



Five agreements were reached during the session. First, a plan for the withdrawal of heavy weapons will be developed within three weeks by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC), with the International Observer Team overseeing verification. Second, a joint coordination group will be formed within one week to begin mine clearance operations in the affected areas within one month. Third, both countries agreed to launch a joint crackdown on scam syndicates, with Thailand sharing data on over 60 locations for action by Cambodian authorities. A follow-up meeting between police officials is scheduled for September 16 in Sa Kaeo province.



The fourth agreement involves cooperation on the disputed Ban Nong Chan area. The JBC and RBC will manage operations while the provincial governors of Sa Kaeo and Banteay Meanchey coordinate directly to maintain stability. If effective, the approach will be applied to other sensitive locations. The fifth agreement calls for a study of easing trade-related border restrictions in Chanthaburi and Trat. New crossing points may be opened for cargo transport, provided security is not compromised.

A three-zone management system has been introduced to guide operations along the border. Zone 1, under the Second Army Area, includes Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buri Ram and is considered the most sensitive. Zone 2, under the First Army Area, has lower tension but requires monitoring. Zone 3, covering Chanthaburi and Trat, has seen requests from civil and business groups for relaxed regulations, especially on freight movement.





The Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command will work with the Customs Department, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Industry to coordinate operations. While some flexibility may be introduced for trade, security protocols remain in place at all border points.

During the session, Cambodia conveyed a message from Prime Minister Hun Manet to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, expressing goodwill and a desire to ease tensions. Urgent action on mine clearance was also raised as a shared priority. Thailand will continue to monitor developments and expects Cambodia to follow through on all agreed measures. The next GBC session will be held in Thailand within 30 days. (NNT)



































