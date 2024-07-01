CP Foods wins prestigious awards in Asia’s Best Companies 2024

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) has been recognized with the Gold award for Best Managed Company and four other prestigious accolades in Finance Asia’s annual poll, “Asia’s Best Companies 2024.” This recognition reflects the company’s strong business leadership and financial management capabilities as viewed by fund managers, investors, and analysts across Asia.







This year, CP Foods earned the Gold award for Best Managed Company and the Bronze award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Most Committed to DEI, and Best Mid-Cap Company. Additionally, Finance Asia honored Prasit Boondoungprasert with the Best CEO award and Paisan Chirakitcharern, Chief Financial Officer of CP Foods, with the Best CFO award.

These awards signify CP Foods’ success in managing its business effectively amidst economic challenges and changing consumer demands. The company remains committed to being the “Kitchen of the World” by promoting access to high-quality food and continuing its efforts in societal and environmental care for sustainable growth. This commitment is guided by the Charoen Pokphand Group’s philosophy of “three benefits”: benefits to the country, the people, and the organization.









CP Foods continues to foster a culture of diversity and respect, which is crucial for sustainable growth and strengthens confidence in its human resource management—an essential factor for investors.

The award ceremony was held in Hong Kong, with Paisan Chirakitcharern, Chief Financial Officer, and Kobboon Srichai, Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations, representing the company at the event.





































