Court sentences Thaksin to 8 years in jail

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will serve eight years in jail for three convictions, according to the Supreme Court’s statement.

After his arrival in Thailand Tuesday morning following 15 years in self-imposed exile, Thaksin, 74 was then escorted to the Supreme Court to receive a detention warrant.







The court handed down eight years of imprisonment involving three cases which are abuse of power and malfeasance in the two-three digit lottery project, illegally ordering the Export-Import Bank loan for Myanmar and using nominees to hold shares in Shin Corp.

After the legal proceeding at the court, he was immediately taken to Bangkok Remand Prison. (TNA)













